Khudobin allowed one goal on 22 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

This was Khudobin's best outing in a couple of weeks, and just his second win in his last six appearances. The 34-year-old only gave up a goal to Colton Sissons in the first period. Khudobin improved to 7-9-4 with a 2.48 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 20 contests. With a road back-to-back in Carolina over the weekend, he'll likely split the starts with Jake Oettinger on Saturday and Sunday.