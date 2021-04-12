Khudobin gave up two goals on 20 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Khudobin gave up goals to Ryan Ellis and Yakov Trenin in regulation. In the shootout, Ryan Johansen had the lone tally to send Khudobin to defeat. The 34-year-old netminder slipped to 9-9-5 with a 2.33 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. He's started three straight games after Jake Oettinger did the same, so it's unclear which goalie head coach Rick Bowness will turn to for Tuesday's game versus the Panthers.