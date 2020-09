Khudobin yielded three goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Khudobin didn't get a lot of goal support from the Stars, but he wasn't able to keep it close enough in the end. He's allowed five goals on his last 45 shots over parts of two games. It's anybody's guess whether Khudobin or Ben Bishop (undisclosed) will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 7.