Stars' Anton Khudobin: Allows two power-play goals in loss
Khudobin yielded two goals on 27 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.
Even in defeat, Khudobin played very well, as he only yielded two power-play goals, including one in overtime during a 4-on-3 situation. Khudobin has carried his late February momentum into March, but he has suffered two straight overtime defeats. He is 16-7-4 with a 2.22 GAA and league-leading .929 save percentage in 29 games this season.
