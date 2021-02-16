Khudobin and the Stars' game against the Predators on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe weather conditions, Sportsnet reports.
Khudobin will have to wait for Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay for his next chance to get between the pipes. He's gone 3-3-1 while posting a 2.75 GAA and a .902 save percentage through seven appearances this season.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Monday's game canceled•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Tabbed for Monday's game•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Takes fourth straight loss•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Exits ice first Thursday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Practicing Monday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Benched for disciplinary reasons•