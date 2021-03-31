Khudobin yielded three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Khudobin couldn't make a pair of one-goal leads hold up, and Predators rookie Eeli Tolvanen beat him 1:28 into overtime. The 34-year-old Khudobin has lost his last four games, three of which have required more than regulation time. His record slipped to 6-9-4 with a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 19 contests. He's given up 12 goals in his last four games, so Khudobin is a shaky play in fantasy currently.