Khudobin will start Wednesday's rematch in Florida, per coach Rick Bowness, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin played well in his first action since Feb. 11 when these teams met Monday, but the ice was heavily tilted against him, and Khudobin was ultimately saddled with a loss despite stopping 49 of 51 shots. Dallas will look to tighten things up in front of him while the Russian netminder will try to pick up his first win since Jan. 26, having gone 0-4-1 since.