Khudobin stopped 16 of 17 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over Detroit on Saturday.

Despite the one-goal differential, this one was all Dallas aside from Dennis Cholowski's snipe on Khudobin late in the first period. The Stars outshot the Red Wings 52-17, making for a relatively easy victory for Khudobin, who improved to 11-9-6 with a 2.35 GAA and .910 save percentage. The 34-year-old has had four of his last five decisions settled in overtime or a shootout (2-1-2).