Khudobin made 33 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over San Jose.

Most of the play was in Khudobin's end with the visitors holding a 36-22 edge in shots on goal, so he did well to hold a talented Sharks team to only one goal in each period. The Russian netminder rates among the top backups at his position for the second straight season, making him a strong plug in any time Dallas chooses to give Ben Bishop the night off.