Stars' Anton Khudobin: Beaches Sharks on Thursday
Khudobin made 33 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over San Jose.
Most of the play was in Khudobin's end with the visitors holding a 36-22 edge in shots on goal, so he did well to hold a talented Sharks team to only one goal in each period. The Russian netminder rates among the top backups at his position for the second straight season, making him a strong plug in any time Dallas chooses to give Ben Bishop the night off.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Protecting net against Sharks•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Makes 33 saves in OT loss•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Expected to guard cage Monday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Sharp in win over Toronto•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting two of next three•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Concedes three to Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...