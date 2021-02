Khudobin won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks for disciplinary purposes, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Head coach Rick Bowness didn't go into specifics, and it's unclear how long this punishment will last. Jake Oettinger will start in net Sunday against the Blackhawks, and Landon Bow will serve as the backup. Khudobin's next opportunity to play will be Tuesday's rematch against the Blackhawks.