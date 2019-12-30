Stars' Anton Khudobin: Beneficiary in comeback win
Khudobin allowed two goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Khudobin allowed a pair of goals on 22 shots in the first period, but settled in to stop 13 pucks over the last 40 minutes. The Stars rallied for four scores in the third period to make the 33-year-old a winner. Khudobin improved to 9-5-1 with a 2.29 GAA and a .929 save percentage through 16 appearances. He's won three straight starts, but it'll likely be Ben Bishop in goal Wednesday versus the Predators in the Winter Classic.
