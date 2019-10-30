Stars' Anton Khudobin: Beneficiary of big comeback
Khudobin allowed a goal on 12 shots in a 6-3 win over the Wild.
Khudobin relieved Ben Bishop after one period, backstopping the Stars respectably before their offense woke up for six unanswered goals. Khudobin won't likely get much credit for the comeback, but he will earn the win, improving his record to 2-3-0 with a 2.61 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Expect the 33-year-old to start one game in the back-to-back situation (Friday in Colorado, Saturday at home against Montreal).
