Khudobin will tend the twine at home for the Stars' season opener versus Nashville on Friday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin went 14-10-0 in 25 postseason appearances last season in which he recorded a 2.69 GAA, helping his team advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. With Ben Bishop (knee) expected to be sidelined until mid-March, Khudobin should see the bulk of the starts with Jake Oettinger or Landon Bow taking the occasional outing.