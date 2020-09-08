Khudobin is the starter for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Golden Knights, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Fresh off his first career playoff shutout (25 saves) in Game 1, Khudobin will make his 14th start and 17th appearance of the 2020 postseason. His numbers haven't been all that fantastic -- his 2.74 GAA ranks 21st among playoff netminders, while his .914 save percentage sits 16th -- but Khudobin has consistently made timely saves and regularly found a way to give Dallas a chance to win. He'll be opposed at the other end of the rink by Robin Lehner.