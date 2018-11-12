Khudobin will tend the twine for Monday's home matchup with Columbus, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin's strong play of late -- he is 2-0-1 with a 1.95 GAA in his last three outings -- has seen him flipping starts with Ben Bishop. The 32-year-old Khudobin will be making his fourth start in the Stars' previous seven outings, as coach Jim Montgomery employs an even 50-50 goalie split. In five career matchup with the Blue Jackets, the 32-year-old is 3-1-1 with a .927 save percentage.