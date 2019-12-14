Khudobin will get the starting nod Saturday against the Predators in Nashville, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin has not started since Dec. 3 versus the Jets, when he turned in his worst outing of the season. He carries respectable numbers on the road -- a 2.77 GAA and a .917 save percentage -- into Saturday's tilt, Next up is a Predators club notching 3.44 goals per game on home ice, presenting Khudobin with a challenging opponent to get back in the wing column.