Stars' Anton Khudobin: Between pipes Tuesday
Khudobin will start Tuesday's home tilt against the Flyers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Khudobin will draw his fourth-straight start with starter Ben Bishop still dealing with a lower-body injury. Khudobin is 2-1-2 in his last five starts to go along with a 2.14 GAA and .932 save percentage in that span. The Russian draws an average matchup against an offense that ranks 16th in goals per game this season (2.95).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...