Khudobin will start Tuesday's home tilt against the Flyers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin will draw his fourth-straight start with starter Ben Bishop still dealing with a lower-body injury. Khudobin is 2-1-2 in his last five starts to go along with a 2.14 GAA and .932 save percentage in that span. The Russian draws an average matchup against an offense that ranks 16th in goals per game this season (2.95).