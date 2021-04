Khudobin will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with Detroit, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

With just 11 games remaining, including two back-to-backs, Khudobin could be in danger of reaching the 16-win mark he has set in each of the previous three seasons. If Dallas is going to get back to the Stanley Cup Finals, it is going to need Khudobin to improve upon his .913 save percentage, his lowest since 2017-18 when he was with the Bruins.