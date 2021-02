Khudobin stopped 43 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

He made 20 more saves than Chris Driedger did in the opposite crease, but Khudobin was more than up to the task en route to his second shutout of the season. The veteran netminder picked up his first win since Jan. 26, ending an 0-4-1 skid, but despite the recent lack of results Khudobin still sports a strong 2.35 GAA and .928 save percentage.