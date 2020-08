Khudobin will start in Sunday's Game 4 versus the Flames, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

With Ben Bishop (undisclosed) deemed unfit to play, Khudobin will get the nod as the Stars try to even the series. Khudobin has been a bit rocky in August and has lost both matchups against the Flames, recording an .898 save percentage in the process. During this series, the Flames have failed to fire more than 26 shots on net, so Khudobin carries a lowered ceiling in fantasy circles.