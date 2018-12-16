Stars' Anton Khudobin: Chased from net
Khudobin permitted three goals on 20 shots through in the first period of Saturday's 6-4 road loss to the Avalanche. He was replaced by traditional starter Ben Bishop to start the second.
Khudobin saw the puck travel past him three times over a 14-minute span, with Colorado's mighty No. 1 power-play unit converting twice in the first period. Bishop didn't fare much better, but he saw nearly double the work, so it'll be interesting to see which goalie gets the nod for Tuesday's home clash opposing the Flames.
