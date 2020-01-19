Stars' Anton Khudobin: Chased in lopsided loss
Khudobin gave up four goals on 17 shots in 24:11 during Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Wild.
Khudobin's replacement, Ben Bishop, was hardly better over the rest of the game. It was a rough night for the Stars, but it'll be Khudobin who bears the loss. He fell to 11-7-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 20 appearances. The 33-year-old remains one of the better backups in the league despite the hiccup Saturday.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Drops close result against Sharks•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws start Saturday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Riding five-game win streak•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: No trouble against Wings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.