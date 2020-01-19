Khudobin gave up four goals on 17 shots in 24:11 during Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Wild.

Khudobin's replacement, Ben Bishop, was hardly better over the rest of the game. It was a rough night for the Stars, but it'll be Khudobin who bears the loss. He fell to 11-7-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 20 appearances. The 33-year-old remains one of the better backups in the league despite the hiccup Saturday.