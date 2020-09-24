Khudobin allowed five goals on 29 shots and was pulled after 40 minutes of Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3.

Khudobin and the Stars were done in by a three-goal second period by Tampa Bay that gave the Lightning a 5-1 cushion. Dallas replaced Khudobin with Jake Oettinger to start the third period. The Stars were thoroughly outplayed by Tampa Bay during the decisive middle frame, but Khudobin will need to quickly improve upon the .867 save percentage he's posted over the past two games if Dallas wants to keep pace in the series.