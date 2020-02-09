Khudobin made 23 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis.

Khudobin gave No. 1 netminder Ben Bishop the night off and delivered his second win in as many starts, helping the Stars rally from a 2-0 deficit. He also logged an assist on Roope Hintz's overtime winner. The 33-year-old Khudobin has been remarkably consistent whenever he's been called upon this season, posting a .917 save percentage or better in all but two of his last 15 starts dating back to mid-November. Khudobin doesn't receive a starter's workload but is certainly a usable asset when he does draw in.