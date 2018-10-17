Stars' Anton Khudobin: Concedes three to Devils

Khudobin stopped 31 of 34 shots Tuesday, taking a 3-0 road loss to New Jersey.

Khudobin can hardly be faulted considering his team barely tested his counterpart Keith Kinkaid at the other end. A .912 save percentage against a solid New Jersey squad is nothing to be ashamed of, and on most nights with the Stars' attack, it'd be enough to at least earn a point. He's a fine option to use in daily leagues when Ben Bishop gets a breather.