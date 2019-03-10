Khudobin allowed two goals on 39 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Even with the loss, Khudobin is still playing very well, as he is 3-1-0 with a .938 save percentage in his last four games. He's facing a ton of shots and been up to the task with at least 37 saves in three of those last four starts. Overall, the 32-year-old is 13-14-3 with a .924 save percentage and 2.57 GAA in 32 games this season.