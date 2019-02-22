Stars' Anton Khudobin: Dazzles in front of home crowd
Khudobin was sensational Thursday, allowing just two goals on 45 shots in a 5-2 win over the Blues.
Khudobin had an incredible evening, highlighted by the 18-save second period he posted to help the Stars enter the final intermission leading 4-1. He could do little on either goal that beat him Thursday. The win marks the first time Khudobin has won in his last four starts, moving his season record to 11-13-3 with a 2.56 GAA and .923 save percentage.
