Khudobin is slated to start Saturday against host Colorado, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Under normal circumstances, we'd be curious about Khudobin start in back-to-back games, but Ben Bishop (lower body) is on injured reserve and the Stars aren't exactly flush with alternatives in goal. Barring an unforeseen event, it appears as though Dobby will face an Avalanche team that has reeled off three straight wins with a 5-3-2 record over its last 10 outings.