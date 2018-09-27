Stars' Anton Khudobin: Dealing with minor injury

Khudobin missed practice due to a minor undisclosed injury Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

It must be a big relief to the Stars that Khudobin's injury isn't serious. Ben Bishop's primary backup owns sparkling ratios (2.00 GAA, .932 save percentage) through two preseason starts. Dobby went 16-6-7 with a 2.56 GAA AND .913 save mark through 31 games with Boston last season, proving that he can handle a good amount of time in the cage if needed.