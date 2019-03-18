Stars' Anton Khudobin: Decent in shootout loss
Khudobin stopped 25 of 27 saves in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
After surrendering two goals in the first period, Khudobin settled in the rest of the game before he was beaten by Josh Leivo in the shootout. The 32-year-old has been so-so in backing up netiminder Ben Bishop this campaign, sitting at 13-15-2 to go along with a 2.51 GAA and .925 save percentage.
