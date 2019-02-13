Stars' Anton Khudobin: Declaws Panthers for second shutout
Khudobin turned aside all 30 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.
While this was his first win in three starts since Ben Bishop (upper body) suffered his latest injury, Khudobin has been providing the Stars with solid performances since late November, allowing three goals or less in 16 straight outings and posting a 1.94 GAA and .940 save percentage over that stretch. Bishop may not be out of action much longer, but Khudobin is playing well enough to cut into his workload even when both goalies are healthy.
