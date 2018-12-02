Stars' Anton Khudobin: Defending net Monday
Khudobin will get the home start Monday versus the Oilers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Although Ben Bishop played well in his return from a lower-body injury, the Stars believe giving him more rest is the best long-term plan. As a result, Khudobin gets the nod. He'll look to turn around a run of unimpressive performances, where he allowed at least three goals in each of the last five outings. The Oilers have averaged less than two goals per game over their last five and provide an appealing matchup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...