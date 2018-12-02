Khudobin will get the home start Monday versus the Oilers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Although Ben Bishop played well in his return from a lower-body injury, the Stars believe giving him more rest is the best long-term plan. As a result, Khudobin gets the nod. He'll look to turn around a run of unimpressive performances, where he allowed at least three goals in each of the last five outings. The Oilers have averaged less than two goals per game over their last five and provide an appealing matchup.