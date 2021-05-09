Khudobin will start Sunday's game in Chicago, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Dallas' penultimate game of the season will have much less significance than it would have if Nashville had failed to win Friday, as the Predators' triumph over Carolina secured a playoff berth and knocked Dallas out of contention. Given that context, this will almost certainly be Khudobin's last action of the season, as the Stars won't have much reason to look his way for the second time in as many nights for Monday's rematch. The Russian netminder will look to finish what has been a solid season minus the team results (12-10-7 with a 2.49 GAA and .907 save percentage) on a high note here.