Stars' Anton Khudobin: Does job in relief
Khudobin stopped 14 of 15 shots after replacing the injured Ben Bishop (lower body) in the second period of Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.
The win will go to Bishop, as the Stars scored a trio of goals before his departure in the second. Khudobin gave up a power-play goal to Jason Zucker soon after coming in, but he shut the door from there to help the team notch a critical victory. One of the league's most reliable backups, Khudobin was likely already scheduled to start Friday's home matchup with Vegas, but Bishop's injury makes that a near certainty.
