Stars' Anton Khudobin: Dominates Nashville
Khudobin stopped 38-of-39 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.
Calle Jarnkrok opened the game's scoring within the first 10 minutes, but Khudobin settled in and cruised the rest of the way. The 5-foot-11 netminder dropped his GAA to 2.39 while sporting a .926 save percentage. His 9-9-2 record may not show it, but Khudobin is having his best season since the 2013-14 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...