Khudobin stopped 38-of-39 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Calle Jarnkrok opened the game's scoring within the first 10 minutes, but Khudobin settled in and cruised the rest of the way. The 5-foot-11 netminder dropped his GAA to 2.39 while sporting a .926 save percentage. His 9-9-2 record may not show it, but Khudobin is having his best season since the 2013-14 campaign.