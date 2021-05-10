Khudobin allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Khudobin trailed 3-1 through 20 minutes after giving up goals to Mackenzie Entwistle, Brandon Hagel and Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat added his second of the night late in the third period to put the game away. Khudobin has just one win in his last five starts (1-2-2) and will almost certainly give way to rookie Jake Oettinger in Monday's season finale against Chicago. If Khudobin has indeed played his final game of the 2020-21 campaign, the 34-year-old will have gone 12-10-7 with a 2.49 GAA and .907 save percentage along with three shutouts.