Khudobin stopped 37 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

One day after allowing four goals and getting the hook against Carolina, Khudobin got a chance at redemption but still came up short, as Dougie Hamilton and Vincent Trocheck beat the veteran netminder in the shootout. Khudobin came into the weekend undefeated with sparkling ratios, but he's come crashing back down to earth and now sports a still-strong .922 save percentage to go along with his 3-1-1 record.