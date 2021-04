Khudobin made 20 saves in regulation and overtime and turned aside four of five shootout attempts in Monday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

The 34-year-old continues to roll, going 4-0-3 over his last seven starts and not giving up more than three goals in any of those appearances. On the season, Khudobin sports a 2.31 GAA and .913 save percentage.