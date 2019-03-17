Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws another home start Sunday
Khudobin will start in goal Sunday against the visiting Canucks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
No. 1 netminder Ben Bishop curiously took to the ice ahead of morning skate, which was a not-so-subtle hint that Khudobin will need to start for the second straight game. Khudobin is 13-15-3 with a 2.54 GAA and .925 save percentage on the season; the ratios over 35 games are serviceable, and it's clear that Stars coach Jim Montgomery has a lot of faith in the backup netminder to help the team secure a playoff berth.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...