Khudobin will start in net Thursday on the road in Nashville, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

After stopping 38 of 39 shots in a 3-1 win Saturday in Nashville, Khudobin will get a chance to do it again Thursday. The Russian netminder could be busy, facing a Nashville team that averages 32.4 shots per game, good for 10th in the league. Though the 32-year-old will draw the start, he still remains the backup for starter Ben Bishop.