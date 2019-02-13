Khudobin will start in goal on the road against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin is coming off a 30 save shutout against the Panthers on Tuesday, and will make his fourth-straight start with Ben Bishop (upper body) out. The Russian will have his hands full against the top scoring offense in the league (219). Even when Bishop returns to full health, Khudobin is playing well enough to cut into his workload going forward.