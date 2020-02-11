Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws home start versus Hurricanes
Khudobin will start Tuesday's game against Carolina, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Khudobin will be going for his third win in a row, going up against a Hurricanes team that also has won back-to-back games. The Stars' netminder owns a 13-7-1 record on the year, along with a 2.32 GAA and .927 save percentage, making Khudobin a solid play in any matchup.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Comes through with OT victory•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Snags win in Big Apple•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Chased in lopsided loss•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.