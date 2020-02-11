Khudobin will start Tuesday's game against Carolina, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin will be going for his third win in a row, going up against a Hurricanes team that also has won back-to-back games. The Stars' netminder owns a 13-7-1 record on the year, along with a 2.32 GAA and .927 save percentage, making Khudobin a solid play in any matchup.