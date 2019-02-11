Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws road start versus Panthers
Khudobin will start Tuesday in Florida, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Khudobin has lost two straight starts since assuming the starter's role, as Ben Bishop remains sidelined with an upper-body injury. With Bishop ruled out of Tuesday's road clash, Khudobin will make his third consecutive start for Dallas, taking on the Panthers, who are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
