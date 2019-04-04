Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws start Friday
Khudobin will patrol the blue paint for Friday's road showdown with Chicago, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
With Ben Bishop (lower body/rest) not expected to travel with the team Friday, Khudobin will draw his fifth straight start. In his past five, the Russian is 3-1-1 to go along with a 2.18 GAA and .935 save percentage. He will have to be on his toes when he faces the ninth best offense in the league in goals per game (3.24).
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Helps Stars clinch playoff berth•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Pinned with shootout loss•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Matching up against Vancouver•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Tops Oilers in shootout•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...