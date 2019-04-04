Khudobin will patrol the blue paint for Friday's road showdown with Chicago, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

With Ben Bishop (lower body/rest) not expected to travel with the team Friday, Khudobin will draw his fifth straight start. In his past five, the Russian is 3-1-1 to go along with a 2.18 GAA and .935 save percentage. He will have to be on his toes when he faces the ninth best offense in the league in goals per game (3.24).

More News
Our Latest Stories