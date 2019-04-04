Khudobin will patrol the blue paint for Friday's road showdown with Chicago, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

With Ben Bishop (lower body/rest) not expected to travel with the team Friday, Khudobin will draw his fifth straight start. In his past five, the Russian is 3-1-1 to go along with a 2.18 GAA and .935 save percentage. He will have to be on his toes when he faces the ninth best offense in the league in goals per game (3.24).