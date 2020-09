Khudobin will tend the twine in Monday's Game 5 tilt against Vegas, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin has been terrific so far this series, going 3-1 with a 1.64 GAA and .952 save percentage. The Stars will turn to their No. 1 goaltender once more as they look to book their ticket to the Stanley Cup finals with a Game 5 victory.