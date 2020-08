Khudobin will patrol the blue paint for Game 2 against the Avalanche on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dating back to the last series against Calgary, Khudobin is riding a four-game winning streak. During that span, he's recorded a 2.60 GAA and .922 save percentage. The 34-year-old stopped 28-of-31 shots in the Game 1 victory against Colorado.