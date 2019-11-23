Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws start Saturday
Khudobin will defend the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Blackhawks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Khudobin will make his first start in a week and afford Ben Bishop some rest. The 33-year-old netminder has been impressive in spot-start duties this year, registering a .921 save percentage and 2.31 GAA en route to a less-appealing 5-3-1 record. However, the Stars offensive support has picked up lately -- 4.6 goals per game over their last five -- so Khudobin's set up well to notch a win if he holds up his end of the bargain.
