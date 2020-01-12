Stars' Anton Khudobin: Drops close result against Sharks
Khudobin yielded two goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.
Khudobin's five-start winning streak came to a close, but it was hardly because of him. The Russian netminder slipped to 11-6-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .932 save percentage. Coach Rick Bowness said it's important that both Khudobin and Ben Bishop get playing time when they're both playing well. As such, expect the two goalies to split time fairly evenly in the near future, with possibly a slight edge to Bishop as the No. 1 option.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.