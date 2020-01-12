Khudobin yielded two goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Khudobin's five-start winning streak came to a close, but it was hardly because of him. The Russian netminder slipped to 11-6-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .932 save percentage. Coach Rick Bowness said it's important that both Khudobin and Ben Bishop get playing time when they're both playing well. As such, expect the two goalies to split time fairly evenly in the near future, with possibly a slight edge to Bishop as the No. 1 option.