Khudobin turned away 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Despite the loss, it was another solid effort from the Stars' backup netminder, who unfortunately sees his record fall to 9-9-2 on the season. The good news is, you could see Khudobin back between the pipes Saturday against the Coyotes if starter Ben Bishop (undisclosed) is not ready to rejoin the lineup as expected.