Khudobin yielded three goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues on Saturday.

The Russian's two-game winning streak came to an end Saturday. Khudobin now has a 16-7-3 record with a 2.23 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 28 appearances. A rough outing here and there can be forgiven -- Khudobin remains one of the better backups in the league.