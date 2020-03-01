Stars' Anton Khudobin: Drops result in shootout
Khudobin yielded three goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues on Saturday.
The Russian's two-game winning streak came to an end Saturday. Khudobin now has a 16-7-3 record with a 2.23 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 28 appearances. A rough outing here and there can be forgiven -- Khudobin remains one of the better backups in the league.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Facing off against division rival•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Strong in win over Canes•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Sharp in Sunday's win•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Allows goal in relief outing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.